Arweave (AR) Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $123.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $64.94 or 0.00119377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000052 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002351 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

