Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $52,916.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

