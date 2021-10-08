Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post sales of $1.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $20.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $144.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

