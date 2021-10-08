Ascential (LON:ASCL) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

ASCL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 406.60 ($5.31) on Friday. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.21.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

