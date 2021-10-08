Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIAPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Ascential has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

