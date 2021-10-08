ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $273.65 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $273.65 million and $4.89 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00235444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00102224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

