ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.14

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.99. ASE Technology shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 60,208 shares changing hands.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

