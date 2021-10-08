ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72. ASGN has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

