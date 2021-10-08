ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Shares of ASGN opened at $122.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

