Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.50

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59), with a volume of 585022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.92. The company has a market capitalization of £168.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.