ASM International’s (ASMIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASMIY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.89. ASM International has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

