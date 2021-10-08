ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,250

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,789.64 ($36.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,691 ($35.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,568.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,489.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

