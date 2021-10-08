ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,040.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 6,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488. ASOS has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

