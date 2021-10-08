Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.02. Astra Space shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 16,231 shares.

ASTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

