AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,138.38

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,138.38 ($106.33) and traded as high as GBX 8,893 ($116.19). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,877 ($115.98), with a volume of 1,316,861 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,487.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.87%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

