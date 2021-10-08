Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.02

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 6828335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

