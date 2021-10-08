Atheios Achieves Market Cap of $47,717.56 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Atheios has a market cap of $47,717.56 and approximately $521.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,175,583 coins and its circulating supply is 44,025,078 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

