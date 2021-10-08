Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $129,600.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,226. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $4,319,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.