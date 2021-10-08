Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Athene worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 57.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 279,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Athene by 180.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth about $6,292,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 182.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000,000 after acquiring an additional 938,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE:ATH opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

