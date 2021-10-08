Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Athene worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $72.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

