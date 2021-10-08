Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $369,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $3,002,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Microsoft by 63.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,072,070,000 after buying an additional 2,959,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

