AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is MYDA Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 681.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 324,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,574,602. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

