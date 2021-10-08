aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.21

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $8.70. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 790,179 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

