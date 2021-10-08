AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Shares Down 43.7%

Shares of AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) traded down 43.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 11,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

AuraSource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

