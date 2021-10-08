Aurora Cannabis (ACB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/30/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

9/29/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/28/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

9/28/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$12.00 to C$8.30. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

9/3/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.78 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.49.

8/11/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

ACB opened at $7.46 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

