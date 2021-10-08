Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.15 ($89.59).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

ETR:NDA opened at €68.06 ($80.07) on Friday. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.89.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

