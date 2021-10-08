AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 0.3% Higher

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.17 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.76 ($0.38). 4,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 142,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.68 ($0.37).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

