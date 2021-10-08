AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 0.3% Higher

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.17 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.76 ($0.38). 4,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 142,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.68 ($0.37).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.