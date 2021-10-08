Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 91,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $986,507,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.02 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.26 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.