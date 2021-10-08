Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.26 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

