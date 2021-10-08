Automata Network (ATA) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Automata Network has a market cap of $172.77 million and $27.39 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00062943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00143697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,192.70 or 0.99938792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.69 or 0.06525829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

