AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,945,140.02 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. 606,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

