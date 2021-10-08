AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,661.53.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,683.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,738.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,616.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,522.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

