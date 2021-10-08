AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $226.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.27. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.