Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.