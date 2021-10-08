Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.