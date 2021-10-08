Avast (LON:AVST) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 565.60 ($7.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 583.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.37.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

