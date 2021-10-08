Avast (LON:AVST) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 565.60 ($7.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 583.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.37.
Avast Company Profile
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.