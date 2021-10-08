Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $135.47. Approximately 40,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,555,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

