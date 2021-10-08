aWSB Hits Market Capitalization of $83,678.12 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $13.69 or 0.00025260 BTC on major exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $83,678.12 and approximately $15,705.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00062151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00145472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,319.94 or 1.00238007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,533.23 or 0.06519965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

