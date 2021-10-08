Axa S.A. Acquires 416,188 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 416,188 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $95,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

