Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $66,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

