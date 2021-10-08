Axa S.A. Has $58.65 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 1.10% of Quidel worth $58,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

QDEL stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.72. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

