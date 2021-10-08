Axa S.A. Has $64.78 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,812 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $64,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.