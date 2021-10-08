Axa S.A. Has $93.12 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $93,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $207.90 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

