Axa S.A. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,467 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

