Axa S.A. Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of Welltower worth $63,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.93 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

