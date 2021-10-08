Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,063 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 254,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $239.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

