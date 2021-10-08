Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,277 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $54,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

