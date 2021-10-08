Axa S.A. Purchases 23,705 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $81,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 75,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

NYSE GM opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.