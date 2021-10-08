Axa S.A. Purchases 70,588 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $66,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $215.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $226.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

