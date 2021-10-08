Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 194,346 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $62,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $257.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

