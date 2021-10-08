Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 208.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,233 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $86,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

SHW stock opened at $293.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

